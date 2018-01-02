BUSINESS

Calls for home heating repairs on the rise as temperatures drop

Drop in temperature means rise in home heating repairs: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., January 2, 2018 (WPVI)

It's no surprise with the frigid temperatures that HVAC companies have been working overtime.

Some people have been without heat for a day or two, and with no signs of relief in sight.

Nelson Vegas says his business is booming.

"With the temperature being as a bad as it is, we've been very busy," he said.

Vegas said his day started at 7 a.m., and nine service calls later he is still making repairs for customers with no heat.

"Got up this morning, 'hmmm... it doesn't feel like 70 in here, but it says 75, but we're really at 60, a little lower than 60," said Bill Tryon of Horsham. "Checked the heater and it wasn't running."

Tryon and his family returned from Florida New Year's Day to a home with no heat. They've been keeping warm by using a wood-burning fire place and electric radiator.

"When the boiler does go down, you have not hot water, you have no hot water base board heat throughout the house," said Vegas. "These things are working maybe twice as hard or three times as hard when you have a 50 degree temperature swing."

Age, wear and tear and right now weather can force an HVAC system to breakdown. And with no end in sight for the frigid temperatures in our area, repair companies will be busy.

