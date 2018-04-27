BUSINESS

Camden residents hopeful as Subaru opens headquarters

EMBED </>More Videos

Camden residents hopeful as Subaru opens headquarters. Vernon Odom reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on April 27, 2018. (WPVI)

By
CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
A big day in Camden as Subaru officially celebrates the opening of its North American headquarters.

A great catch someone said for this hard scrapple city that needs economic development and the jobs and revenue it can generate.

A lot of corporations are being lured here because of mammoth tax breaks. But the mayor says you have to give to get. He has high hopes for the partnership between the Japanese automotive giant and the residents of a town where many of the residents are poor.

Camden Mayor Frank Moran said, "As someone who grew up in this city, I will tell you, my residents are committed. They have dreams and the ability to succeed. What they need is an opportunity and that is what Subaru is offering."

The new headquarters sits right off the Admiral Wilson Boulevard across from old faithful Campbell's which sprouted up here 150 years ago and never left. Subaru will relocate 500 employees into the four-story complex with 100 more soon to arrive.

The Philadelphia 76'ers built their new headquarters here in Camden without having to change the name to take advantage of the tax incentives.

Sixers CEO Scott O'Neill said, "I don't know what is used to be, but I can tell you Camden is a city on the rise."

Camden's reputation was dragged down for decades by political corruption, suburban flight. And murderous violence. Those who have hung in here their whole lives hope a brighter day will arrive during their lifetimes.

Jasmine Cuascut of Camden said, "People that live here have hope for our city. We want Subaru, we want the 76ers to open up their application process to us as well."

James Troutman of Camden said, "I'd like to see the city itself to expand, crime rate to go down, and for the people of Camden to have jobs."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessn.j. newsnew jersey newscarsjobs
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Troubleshooters: Dress Disaster & Appliance Nightmare
Get ready to pay more for Amazon Prime
Subway closing 500 stores in U.S.
Wells Fargo to pay $1B for mortgage, auto lending abuses
More Business
Top Stories
Murder victim's family endures threats as they mourn
Rep. Meehan resigns from office, pledges to pay back $39,000
Temple University rescinds Bill Cosby's honorary degree
'Truth prevails': Cosby accuser hails guilty verdict
Philly crime boss Joey Merlino pleads guilty, avoids retrial
City of Philadelphia offers parking ticket amnesty program
Korean summit lays out a path to peace but short on details
Cautious Optimism in Philly After Historic Korean Summit
Show More
Crash involving car, truck on I-95 leaves one injured
Body found on Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia
Rain can't dampen excitement at Penn Relays
Del. woman charged with making meth in moving car
Father, son indicted in NJ brawl that ended in fatal stabbing
More News