Chuck E. Cheese to phase out robot band

If you've been to Chuck E. Cheese, then you've surely been entertained by the animatronic cast of animal characters.Well, the chain is breaking up the band and people are either really sad about it -- or relieved. There doesn't seem to be a middle of the road emotion on this one.The band first got together in 1977 but now, at some or all locations, they're retiring.The chief executive says kids are basically over the animatronics and simply wait for the live Chuck E. to come out.They are also changing the look and the menu.People on twitter say they are either heartbroken, or happy to see their childhood nightmares put to bed.