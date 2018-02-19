Extreme work perks: Local companies offering great benefits

How today's professionals define success is changing dramatically and companies are responding in pretty incredible ways. They include innovative benefits and extras and a very different corporate culture and environment.26-year-old Novarah Kazmi enjoys a corporate culture that most people can't imagine."When I first started working here, I remember telling my parents and they were in disbelief. They were like Is AGI real?" she said.Software company, AGI, provides a real work-life balance."We try to do whatever we can to make our employees lives easier," said CEO Paul Graziani.Perks at AGI include on-site haircuts and massages, ping pong and popcorn and free gourmet meals three times daily and free personal trainers. It even has a laundry facility for employees to use."I will bring my laundry in here so I don't have to worry about doing it at home. I utilize the gym and I do yoga," said Kazmi.The barista at branding firm 160over90 makes free gourmet coffee. Staffers also enjoy an open bar on Fridays.At Urban Outfitters, Inc. employees can bring their dogs and take breaks in The Mag Shop.At email marketing company, AWeber, you can ride one of two twisty slides right into the cafeteria."We have three chefs that serve us homemade lunches every day that are organic and locally grown," said Hope Bear, the Chief People Officer.Perhaps even more enticing than that, how about a 4-week paid sabbatical leave when you hit ten years with the company!Software company Azavea has a nap room and a video game room and subsidizes public transit and child care costs. Plus, 20-percent of company profits are returned to employees.At public relations firm, Cashman and Associates, all health care premiums are paid."It's amazing, it's huge! no one believes it when they tell them its 100-percent covered," said Vice President Laura Krebs Miller."We have complimentary hair services and makeup services and wellness and fitness classes you can attend," said President Nicole Cashman.There are also free financial planners, lifestyle coaches and most importantly a path forward."So we all have professional development plans that outline what's next for us how are going to continue to grow and develop," said Krebs Miller."90-percent of professionals in Philadelphia define skills as being more important than their job title," said Laura Lorenzetti of LinkedIn.So businesses are making continuing education a priority."Some of the classes are hands-on, some of them are product knowledge," said Renee Iannace of Jason Matthew Salon.Flexibility is also key, letting employees work when they want, where they want."1 in 3 professionals in Philadelphia would take a 10-percent pay cut to have more flexibility in the workplace," Lorenzetti said.And Cashman points out while employees enjoy all these work perks, it is in the company's best interests to offer them."It definitely leads to more productive employees and happier employees. We have retained and attracted a whole level of employee than we had 10 years ago when this wasn't a priority," she explained.Everyone also expressed another perk of being able to give back to their communities with service days and mentoring programs.