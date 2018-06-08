Find pasture-raised meats and groceries at new Primal Supply Meats in South Philly

Primal Supply Meats has opened its doors in South Philly with locally sourced, pasture-raised meats. Located at 1538 E. Passyunk Ave. in Passyunk Square, the shop stocks a full selection of fresh meat, as well as produce, cheese, bread and pantry goods.
The supplier -- helmed by butcher Heather Marold Thomason -- started as a subscription service for home cooks and a wholesaler for professional kitchens. Today, its brick-and-mortar shop offers custom cuts, housemade sausages, local produce, artisan grocery items and much more.
It's still early days for the fledgling business -- it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.
Toki W., who reviewed the new spot on June 4, wrote, "The store is impeccably clean and well-staffed. There's a wide selection of meat, and I've been told there's much more than what's in the display case. The strip steak I got was definitely something to write home about."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Primal Supply Meats is open from noon-8 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
