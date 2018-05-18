BUSINESS

From babka to sushi, Bustleton's new House of Kosher has it all

Photo: Asher S./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new kosher grocery store has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called House of Kosher, the new arrival is located at 9806 Bustleton Ave.

House of Kosher is an offshoot of KFM, a wholesale kosher food distributor with a history stretching back to 1954. Everything on the shelves and in the cases is kosher, from meat and fish to prepared foods and ice cream. There are also kosher sushi and pizza counters for shoppers seeking lunch or a snack, and fresh bakery items like babka and rugelach.

With four stars out of three reviews on Yelp, House of Kosher is getting a good response from the neighborhood.

Asher S., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on May 13, said, "I'm impressed. It's like Monsey came to Philly. House of Kosher has a really great selection of kosher products. They have lots of items you don't normally see outside of NY/NJ. They have a dedicated sushi bar and what looks like a pizza oven."

"Very Impressed," wrote Denise A. of her visit. "Great selection of fresh and prepared foods, really fresh meat, outstanding sushi, friendly and courteous staff, all at a good value. I even enjoyed the atmosphere. The most pleasant shopping experience I've had in a very long time."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: House of Kosher is open from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. from Monday-Wednesday, 8 a.m.-midnight on Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Saturday.)
