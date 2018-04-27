BUSINESS

Amazon hiking membership fee for Prime service

EMBED </>More Videos

If you're an Amazon Prime member, get ready to pay more.

Amazon is raising the price of its annual Prime membership fee to $119 a year, up 20 percent from $99.

New Prime members in the U.S. will be charged the higher price starting May 11. The increase will apply to renewals of existing memberships starting on June 16.

Besides free two-day shipping, Prime members get other perks, such as access to Amazon's video and music streaming services. The online retailer recently disclosed for the first time that it had more than 100 million paid Prime members worldwide.

Amazon executives said Thursday that the 20 percent hike is due to higher costs to maintain the program, such as shipping fees. The last time the company raised the annual fee was four years ago.

Earlier this year, it increased the monthly rate to $12.99 a month from $10.99.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessamazononline shoppingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Troubleshooters: Dress Disaster & Appliance Nightmare
Subway closing 500 stores in U.S.
Wells Fargo to pay $1B for mortgage, auto lending abuses
Atlantic City's Hard Rock casino sets June 28 opening date
More Business
Top Stories
Truck crash jams traffic on I-95 in NE Philly
Philly crime boss Joey Merlino pleads guilty, avoids retrial
Body found on Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia
'Truth prevails': Cosby accuser hails guilty verdict
Troubleshooters: Dress Disaster & Appliance Nightmare
Del. woman charged with making meth in moving car
Father, son indicted in NJ brawl that ended in fatal stabbing
North Korea, South Korea agree to end war, denuclearize
Show More
Prince William, Kate announce royal baby's name
Tom Brokaw denies sexual misconduct claim
Wrapped body found in West Oak Lane
Bill Cosby guilty on all charges in sexual assault retrial
Cosby accuser: 'Constand is my Joan of Arc in the war on rape'
More News