Hard Rock casino installs big guitar with misspelled word

This June 21, 2018, photo shows a misspelling on a giant replica guitar in Atlantic City, N.J. as part of the Hard Rock casino project. The word "rhythm" was misspelled. (AP Photo/Wayne Parr)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. --
The soon-to-open Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City had to work quickly to fix a misspelling on a 30-foot-tall guitar installed this week.

The sign, modeled after a Gibson Les Paul guitar, was put up Thursday morning without officials noticing the word "rhythm" was misspelled on the rhythm and treble switch.

A large guitar replica is lifted into place as a street marker on Thursday June 21, 2018, a few blocks away from where the Hard Rock Casino will open in Atlantic City on June 28.



It included the letter "E." The guitar is one of two expected to go up at the new resort, with the second slated for installation Saturday at the resort's entrance.

Hard Rock officials say the typo was corrected Thursday afternoon by removing the extra vinyl letter.

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will open at noon on June 28 the same day as the new Ocean Resort Casino.

------
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
