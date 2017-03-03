hhgregg closing 13 local stores

Another retail chain is shutting down stores amid shrinking sales, and this one will hit hard in the tri-state area.hhgregg says it's closing 12 locations in the Delaware and Lehigh valleys, plus a distribution center in Philadelphia.Across the country, the appliances, electronics and furniture seller expects to lay off 1,500 workers, and close 40 percent of its stores.hhgregg expects to sell off its remaining inventory and close the stores by mid-April.------