BUSINESS

Jeff Bezos now richest person in history

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are five facts about Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos. (Ted S. Warren/AP Photo)

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has become the richest person in history with a net worth of $105 billion, according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.

Bezos surpassed Microsoft founder Bill Gates to gain the title of richest person in history. He also passed Gates to become the richest person in the world in 2017: once in briefly in July and again in October.

A jump in Amazon stock on Monday helped Bezos gain the richest person in history title. Bezos is also the owner of the Washington Post and Blue Origin, a private space travel company.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessmoneyamazontechnologybill gatesmicrosoftfinance
BUSINESS
Former Revel casino in Atlantic City is sold
Life Time ditches cable news in gyms
Now Open In Northern Liberties: 'The Philadelphia Barber Co.'
Calls for home heating repairs rise as temperatures drop
More Business
Top Stories
Coroner called for report of body in Bucks County
AccuWeather: Black Ice This Morning, Milder This Afternoon
Temperatures begin to rise after icy morning
Burst pipe at Center City Marriott causes water leak
Tips for deicing your car's windshield
Feds discover more than 700 lbs of cocaine at Philly port
Woman, 62, froze to death after fall on porch
2 women steal car as victim works out at Planet Fitness
Show More
Philadelphia police honor fallen firefighter with painting
Teen shot and killed in Camden
Car catches fire in garage, flames spread to apartments
3 teens recovering following stabbing in Lawndale
Doctors say raw oysters played role in woman's death
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Temperatures begin to rise after icy morning
76ers legend Dr. J gives update: "Fully recovered"
NC firefighters rescue cow from ice, frigid waters
More Video