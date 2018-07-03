BUSINESS

Lingerie shop Expect Lace opens in Manayunk

Photo: Expect Lace/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new high-end lingerie store has debuted in Manayunk. The new addition, called Expect Lace, is at 4403 Main St., the location formerly occupied by the science-oriented toy store, Spectrum Scientifics.

At Expect Lace, you'll find a full selection of nightwear and underwear, from pajamas to lingerie to bras. Bras are fitted by on-site experts, and women of all sizes are accommodated with options from 30A to 42J.

It's still early days for the fledgling business -- it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.

Diana M., who reviewed the store on June 27, wrote, "Excellent service, beautiful and practical choices. Shaw and her team are welcoming and well-informed. I took my elderly mother, who is difficult to fit and please, for a fitting and they treated her like royalty."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Expect Lace is open from noon-7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Wednesday-Saturday, and noon-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodline
BUSINESS
Your guide to Philly's top 4 comic book shops
Summer travel heats up despite rising gas prices
Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company
Vintage values: Philly's top 5 spots for antiques
Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct
More Business
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Show More
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
More News