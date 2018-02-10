BUSINESS

L.L. Bean nixes legendary lifetime return policy

EMBED </>More Videos

L.L. Bean nixes legendary lifetime return policy. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on Feburary 10, 2018. (WPVI)

FREEPORT, Maine (WPVI) --
L.L. Bean is putting its boot down.

For years, the outdoor retailer touted a lifetime return policy, accepting returns on items purchased years prior.

Now, as L.L. Bean announced Friday, the company will begin enforcing a one-year limit on most returns. Proof of purchase is also required.

This policy change comes after a "small but growing" number of customers abused this generous satisfaction guarantee, L.L.Bean Executive Chairman Shawn Gorman said in a statement.

"Some view it as a lifetime product replacement program, expecting refunds for heavily worn products used over many years," the statement read. "Others seek refunds for products that have been purchased through third parties, such as at yard sales."


Over the past five years, the company has lost $250 million on returned items that are classified by the company as "destroy quality," L.L. Bean spokeswoman Carolyn Beem told the Associated Press.

The company is expecting backlash but promises to "continue to honor one of the best guarantees in retail."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
businessretailconsumershopping
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Macy's to launch women's clothing line geared toward Muslims
Here Are Old City's 4 Newest Businesses To Open
Hotels along parade route booked to capacity
Doritos responds to reports of new snack for ladies
More Business
Top Stories
Correctional officer shoots freed inmate during attempted carjacking
The city breaks down the numbers of the Eagles Parade
Car crash brings down utility pole in Upper Moreland Township
Police search for men accused of stabbing stepfather in Bucks County
Suspects sought after stealing Super Bowl tickets from parked car
Eagles Nigel Bradham takes kids on shopping spree in King of Prussia
National Guard helping after chemicals found in Delaware town's well
Some 'hiccups,' but Philly says Eagles parade a success
Show More
PHOTOS: Eagles Super Bowl Championship Parade
Jason Kelce, Beau Allen sign autographs in Havertown
Parkway cleanup wrapping up after Eagles parade
Tom Brady breaks silence following Super Bowl loss
AccuWeather: Rain Developing
More News
Top Video
Highlights from Super Bowl LII and the Eagles' parade
Jason Kelce, Beau Allen sign autographs in Havertown
Action News Update
Eagles honored with Philly's first Super Bowl parade
More Video