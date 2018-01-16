  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Mayfair businesses taking safety precautions for potential Eagles celebrations

Mayfair businesses prepare for Sunday celebrations: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 11 p.m., January 16, 2018 (WPVI)

MAYFAIR (WPVI) --
For decades the intersection of Frankford and Cottman avenues has been the gathering place for many sports-related celebrations.

At Reales Sports Bar in Mayfair, fans are already feeling giddy about Sunday's Eagles game against the Vikings. They are making plans to watch the game at the bar, in what is expected to be a standing room only crowd.

"It's going to be huge," said Mario DiCicco. "The nervousness and the big win that we are going to have on Sunday will be huge."

And if history is any indication, it will be wild here on Sunday as it was back in 2008 when the Phillies were on their memorable quest to clinch the World Series. The streets were filled by a sea of humanity.

"It's going to be crazy out there and it's going to be crazy in here," said Mark Schmidatiser.

And like in the past, bars and businesses will be taking special precautions at the urging of police.

In a letter the 15th District police urged bar owners to avoid serving drinks in bottles and use only plastic containers. They've asked businesses to remove anything outside, like signs, trash cans and flower pots, and to make sure to have grates locked and secured after closing. Some businesses were following suit.

"We're going to close it up on Sunday and bring everything in, just to make sure nothing like that happens," said Angel Fuentes.

