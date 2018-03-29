KING OF PRUSSIA MALL

More remodeling for King of Prussia Mall

Renovations set for King of Prussia Mall. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on March 29, 2018. (WPVI)

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) --
The King of Prussia Mall is about to get another facelift.

The multi-million dollar remodel will focus on the area once known as "The Plaza".

When it's all done there will be new lighting, flooring, seating areas with charging stations and brand new restrooms.

Renovations are expected to begin next month and be completed early next year.

Mall officials say the work will be done overnight to keep disruption to a minimum.

King of Prussia Mall to see another remodeling. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 29, 2018.


