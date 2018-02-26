BUSINESS

New Yoga Studio 'The Rabbit Hole' Now Open In Fairmount

Photo: The Rabbit Hole/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new spot to get yoga and more? A new business is here to help. The fresh addition to Fairmount, called The Rabbit Hole, is located at 1733 Spring Garden St.

This newcomer is a passion project from its owner, who created her own studio and brand after years of yoga practice and stints working in ashrams in India and Nepal, the business writes on its website.

Expect to see a variety of classes on offer for folks of all skill levels, like power flow, sound healing and sound bowl meditation, hatha yoga and more. (Take a look at the full schedule of classes here.) There's also a wine and yoga social event every Friday night for beginners and advanced members alike.

In addition to the yoga studio, the space features an art gallery and meditation zone.

The newcomer has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Michael D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 22nd, said: "Incredible--absolutely incredible! Everything from the instructor--Alley--to the studio itself was perfect. Would very highly recommend to anyone interested in yoga."

Yelper Maggie G. added: "Love the vibe in this space--it's completely warm, welcoming, and peaceful. This studio is an awesome addition to the neighborhood!"

Head on over to check it out: The Rabbit Hole is open weekdays from 6am-8:30pm, and weekends from 9:30am-4pm.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessHoodline
BUSINESS
Extreme work perks: Local companies offering great benefits
Video shows Amazon deliveries thrown at porches
Report: Toys "R" Us closing 200 more stores
Acme owner to buy Rite Aid
More Business
Top Stories
Police officer found dead in Port Richmond home
Spokesman: Bill Cosby's daughter Ensa has died
Officials: Phila. student brought loaded gun into high school
Gloucester Co. teacher charged with fatal hit-and-run
New hope for those sentenced to life as juveniles
Trump says he would have 'run in' to stop Fla. school shooting
Disney donates $1M to STEM programs to celebrate 'Black Panther'
Arrest for indecent exposure in New Castle Co.
Show More
Police seek to ID woman found dead in Delco state park
2 shot and killed in Norristown
Student at Pen Argyl HS charged with making threats
Trump says he would have 'run in there' to stop Parkland shooting
Heather Locklear arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
PHOTOS: Post-game celebrations after Eagles win Super Bowl
More Photos