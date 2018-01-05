A new barber shop has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called The Philadelphia Barber Company, the new arrival is located at 1106 N Front St. in Northern Liberties.
This new spot bills itself as a "modern and edgy men's grooming studio and collaboration space"--not just a place to get a haircut, but to have an experience.
In addition to providing traditional haircuts, buzz cuts, fades, beard trims, or straight-razor shaves, the barber shop features local artists, hosts live music performances, and urges guests to "relax, have a beer and a shot, and engage in great conversation." (You can check out all of the services on offer here.)
The new barber shop has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.
Andrew W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 30th, said: "Excellent space and staff. Very reasonably priced for the neighborhood, and Andrew gave me an excellent cut and helpful styling advice."
Yelper Thomas L. added: "This is my favorite place to get my hair cut! The atmosphere is awesome, the barbers are friendly and attentive, and and the shop is beautiful. The shop recently opened, but the barbers have years of experience."
And Will L. said: "Excellent haircuts and a great vibe. Roll in and have a whiskey before your cut. Was really bummed when the owners left their old spot, but super excited they are still in the neighborhood!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Philadelphia Barber Company is open Tuesday-Friday from 10am-7pm, Saturday from 10am-6pm, and Sunday from 10am-4pm. (It's closed on Monday.)
