Entry is now open for the first four Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) Limited-Release Lotteries of 2018, which provide the opportunity to purchase three different, highly sought-after bourbons and a rye whiskey.A total of 665 bottles will be offered for sale through the lotteries.Pennsylvania residents and licensees have until 11:00 PM Saturday, Feb. 17, to opt in to one or all of four separate lotteries, which feature the following products:Lottery One features 12 bottles (nine for individual consumers, three for licensees) of Booker's Kentucky Straight Rye, a straight rye whiskey aged for 13 years and bottled at barrel proof, 136 proof. The retail price for each 750 milliliter bottle is $599.99.Lottery Two features 101 bottles (76 for individual consumers, 25 for licensees) of Four Roses Limited Edition 2017. The 2017 edition is a blend of 15-, 13- and 12-year-old bourbons bottled at a 108-proof barrel strength. The retail price for each 750 milliliter bottle is $124.99.Lottery Three features 120 bottles (90 for individual consumers, 30 for licensees) of Parker's Heritage Collection Straight Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey 11th Edition, a 11 year old bourbon at 122 proof. The retail price for each 750 milliliter bottle is $139.99.Lottery Four features 432 bottles (324 for individual consumers, 108 for licensees) of Elmer T. Lee Straight Bourbon Whiskey. This single-barrel whiskey is bottled at 90 proof. The retail price for each 750 milliliter bottle is $37.99.Individual consumers and licensees interested in entering one or more lotteries must be registered customers at www.FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com with billing information on file.Each participant is encouraged to verify that accurate, up-to-date billing information is associated with his or her customer account, to prevent transaction delays or cancellations.------