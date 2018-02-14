HARRISBURG, Pa. (WPVI) --Entry is now open for the first four Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) Limited-Release Lotteries of 2018, which provide the opportunity to purchase three different, highly sought-after bourbons and a rye whiskey.
A total of 665 bottles will be offered for sale through the lotteries.
Pennsylvania residents and licensees have until 11:00 PM Saturday, Feb. 17, to opt in to one or all of four separate lotteries, which feature the following products:
Lottery One features 12 bottles (nine for individual consumers, three for licensees) of Booker's Kentucky Straight Rye, a straight rye whiskey aged for 13 years and bottled at barrel proof, 136 proof. The retail price for each 750 milliliter bottle is $599.99.
Lottery Two features 101 bottles (76 for individual consumers, 25 for licensees) of Four Roses Limited Edition 2017. The 2017 edition is a blend of 15-, 13- and 12-year-old bourbons bottled at a 108-proof barrel strength. The retail price for each 750 milliliter bottle is $124.99.
Lottery Three features 120 bottles (90 for individual consumers, 30 for licensees) of Parker's Heritage Collection Straight Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey 11th Edition, a 11 year old bourbon at 122 proof. The retail price for each 750 milliliter bottle is $139.99.
Lottery Four features 432 bottles (324 for individual consumers, 108 for licensees) of Elmer T. Lee Straight Bourbon Whiskey. This single-barrel whiskey is bottled at 90 proof. The retail price for each 750 milliliter bottle is $37.99.
Individual consumers and licensees interested in entering one or more lotteries must be registered customers at www.FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com with billing information on file.
Each participant is encouraged to verify that accurate, up-to-date billing information is associated with his or her customer account, to prevent transaction delays or cancellations.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps