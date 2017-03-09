BUSINESS

RadioShack files for second bankruptcy in 2 years

EMBED </>More News Videos

RadioShack has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in just over two years, putting the future of the nearly 100-year-old electronics retailer in doubt. (WPVI)

FORT WORTH, Texas --
RadioShack has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in just over two years, putting the future of the nearly 100-year-old electronics retailer in doubt.

Once known as the place to buy batteries and obscure electronic parts, RadioShack has struggled to hang on to customers as more people shop on Amazon.com and other online retailers.

It redesigned its stores about three years ago and stocked its shelves with popular headphone brands and the latest gadgets. But that didn't attract more shoppers, and the retailer filed for bankruptcy protection in 2015.

After that, it tried to lure smartphone-loving shoppers by opening Sprint wireless carrier shops within 1,200 RadioShack locations. But that didn't help, either. CEO Dene Rogers said Thursday that mobile phone sales were "surprisingly poor," especially in recent months.

RadioShack said it is in the process of closing 200 stores and will evaluate its options for the remaining 1,300. Of those remaining locations, Sprint Corp. said it will turn "several hundred" of them into Sprint-only stores, but declined to give a specific number.

RadioShack, based in Fort Worth, Texas, has nearly 5,900 employees, according to bankruptcy paperwork filed on Wednesday. The company said it will try to "preserve as many jobs as possible."

Its stores are open for business, but RadioShack said that anything sold at them cannot be returned for a refund. Its website, however, will continue to accept returns on items bought from RadioShack.com. The company said that those holding a RadioShack gift card have until April 7 to spend it at stores.

RadioShack, which was founded in 1921, is owned by General Wireless Operations Inc., which bought the brand after its 2015 bankruptcy. New York-based hedge fund Standard General is a shareholder in General Wireless.

------
Related Topics:
businessu.s. & worldbankruptcyradioshack
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Brawny Woman replaces Man for Women's History Month
hhgregg closing 13 local stores
Hershey expects to cut 15 percent of global workforce
Companies head to court over casino's "Trump" signs
More Business
Top Stories
Snow Developing Overnight
Delaware River Turnpike Bridge reopens
Lawyer: Girl, 4, in day care worker assault 'trying to pick up the pieces'
Dozens of historic human remains unearthed in Old City
$45,000 reward offered in 9 Burlco unsolved murders
2 persons of interest in 45-minute robbery spree in NE Philly
South Korea's president formally ousted by court
Show More
7 injured in Dusseldorf train station ax attack
Philadelphia Eagles sign WR Alshon Jeffery
VIDEO: Residents bracing for drastic change in weather
Last-minute preps underway ahead of Philadelphia Flower Show
Ship Bottom Police help South Jersey woman fulfill ocean wish
More News
Top Video
Weekend Action - March 10, 11 & 12
Sports Flash: Eagles' needs in free agency
Delaware River Turnpike Bridge reopens
Lawyer: Girl, 4, in day care worker assault 'trying to pick up the pieces'
More Video