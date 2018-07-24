U.S. & WORLD

Report: Ivanka Trump's clothing company shutting down

Ivanka Trump's clothing company is shutting down and all its employees are being laid off, according to news reports.

The New York Post is reporting that its sources say the company "will be shuttered 'ASAP' and that staff have been informed that they're being laid off."

Ivanka Trump, who is a senior adviser to her father, President Donald Trump, has recently been encouraging U.S. companies to pledge to hire American workers. Her company has been accused in the past of using foreign workers to make its products abroad.

