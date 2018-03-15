BUSINESS

Snuggie creators to pay customers $7.2 million in refunds for deceptive advertising

EMBED </>More Videos

The company behind the popular Snuggie blanket will refund customers more than $7.2 million for deceptive advertising. (allstarmg.com)

If you've purchased a Snuggie blanket within the last two decades, you might be entitled to a refund check.

KABC-TV reports, Allstar Marketing Group, the company behind the popular sleeved blanket, has settled with the Federal Trade Commission to pay more than $7.2 million for misleading advertising since 1999.

The FTC claims Allstar promised "buy one, get one free" deals on its products, but did not disclose all additional costs to its customers.

"Because the ordering process was confusing, some customers also were charged for more products than they wanted," said the FTC in a news release.
Buyers will receive their refund checks this month, and they must be cashed within 60 days or else become void.

Refunds will also be issued for the Magic Mesh Door along with other "as-seen-on-TV" products.

Consumers with questions can call 1-877-982-1294.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businesscrimelawsuitFTCrefundu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Toys "R" Us to close all 735 stores in US
TIMELINE: Toys "R" Us through the years
Reports: Toys R Us to announce closure of stores nationwide
California coffee shop not playing nice with cops
More Business
Top Stories
US impose sanctions on 13 Russians indicted by Mueller
Toys "R" Us to close all 735 stores in US
TIMELINE: Toys "R" Us through the years
225 Pennridge students to get detention over walkouts
21 Berks Co. students suspended for walkout
New task force to address school security in Pa.
Grandfather shot multiple times in West Phila. home
Villanova, Penn ready to begin March Madness
Show More
Teenage boy hit by stray bullet in Chester
Prosecutors unopposed to release of rapper Meek Mill
Navy jet crashes off Key West, killing 2 crew members
Police investigate fatal shooting in Overbrook Park
2 men run from South Philly traffic stop, guns found
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Toys "R" Us to close all 735 stores in US
Navy jet crashes off Key West, killing 2 crew members
Police investigate fatal shooting in Overbrook Park
More Video