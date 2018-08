Spin, sandwiches, shoofly pie: Here are Philadelphia's newest small businesses

Revel Ride

Interested in sampling the city's newest restaurant and retail additions? From a spin studio to a kosher grocer, read on for a peek inside the newest spots to open around town.Now open at 1632 South St. in Rittenhouse Square is Revel Ride , a cycling studio offering a range of spin classes. So far it's been well-received: It's got a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.According to its website , Revel Rides offers three different classes: rhythm, which focuses heavily on group choreography; fight, which uses Tabata sequences and sprints to focus on intensity and competition; and ride, a hybrid of both.Over in Old City, Oh Brother Philly has opened on 206 Market St. And Yelpers are fans: It's got a five-star rating out of 17 reviews, so far.Start your meal here with parmesan fries roasted in garlic truffle mayo, then chow down on a smoked brisket sandwich topped with coleslaw, and finish off with three deep-fried Oreos dusted with powdered sugar. (You can check out the full menu here .)Out in Bustleton, wander over to House of Kosher . Located at 9806 Bustleton Ave., the grocery store only stocks kosher items, from meat and fish to prepared foods and ice cream.House of Kosher is an offshoot of KFM, a wholesale kosher food distributor with a history stretching back to 1954. Within the store there's also kosher sushi and pizza counters where hungry shoppers can find a full lunch or a snack, including freshly baked items like babka cakes and rugelach, a crescent-shaped pastry similar to the French croissant.So far, the new grocer has earned three five-star reviews on Yelp. Comfort & Floyd is a breakfast and brunch spot that's made its debut at 1301 S. 11th St. in Passyunk Square.The new restaurant serves breakfast classics like fresh-squeezed orange juice, french toast, home fries, a breakfast sandwich and coffee from Old City Coffee. Lunch options include grilled cheese, tomato soup, kale salad and a burger, with shoofly pie or whole-wheat chocolate chip cookies for dessert.While it's still early days, Comfort & Floyd's first two reviews both offer five stars.