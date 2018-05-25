Spin, sandwiches, shoofly pie: Here are Philadelphia's newest small businesses

Revel Ride
Photo: revel ride/Yelp
Now open at 1632 South St. in Rittenhouse Square is Revel Ride, a cycling studio offering a range of spin classes. So far it's been well-received: It's got a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.
According to its website, Revel Rides offers three different classes: rhythm, which focuses heavily on group choreography; fight, which uses Tabata sequences and sprints to focus on intensity and competition; and ride, a hybrid of both.
Oh Brother Philly
Photo: Jacklin A./Yelp
Over in Old City, Oh Brother Philly has opened on 206 Market St. And Yelpers are fans: It's got a five-star rating out of 17 reviews, so far.
Start your meal here with parmesan fries roasted in garlic truffle mayo, then chow down on a smoked brisket sandwich topped with coleslaw, and finish off with three deep-fried Oreos dusted with powdered sugar. (You can check out the full menu here.)
House of Kosher
Photo: Asher S./Yelp
Out in Bustleton, wander over to House of Kosher. Located at 9806 Bustleton Ave., the grocery store only stocks kosher items, from meat and fish to prepared foods and ice cream.
House of Kosher is an offshoot of KFM, a wholesale kosher food distributor with a history stretching back to 1954. Within the store there's also kosher sushi and pizza counters where hungry shoppers can find a full lunch or a snack, including freshly baked items like babka cakes and rugelach, a crescent-shaped pastry similar to the French croissant.
So far, the new grocer has earned three five-star reviews on Yelp.
Comfort & Floyd
Photo: Lindsay B./Yelp
Comfort & Floyd is a breakfast and brunch spot that's made its debut at 1301 S. 11th St. in Passyunk Square.
The new restaurant serves breakfast classics like fresh-squeezed orange juice, french toast, home fries, a breakfast sandwich and coffee from Old City Coffee. Lunch options include grilled cheese, tomato soup, kale salad and a burger, with shoofly pie or whole-wheat chocolate chip cookies for dessert.
While it's still early days, Comfort & Floyd's first two reviews both offer five stars.