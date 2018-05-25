BUSINESS

Spin, sandwiches, shoofly pie: Here are Philadelphia's newest small businesses

Photo: Revel Ride/Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in sampling the city's newest restaurant and retail additions? From a spin studio to a kosher grocer, read on for a peek inside the newest spots to open around town.

Revel Ride



Photo: revel ride/Yelp

Now open at 1632 South St. in Rittenhouse Square is Revel Ride, a cycling studio offering a range of spin classes. So far it's been well-received: It's got a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

According to its website, Revel Rides offers three different classes: rhythm, which focuses heavily on group choreography; fight, which uses Tabata sequences and sprints to focus on intensity and competition; and ride, a hybrid of both.

Oh Brother Philly



Photo: Jacklin A./Yelp


Over in Old City, Oh Brother Philly has opened on 206 Market St. And Yelpers are fans: It's got a five-star rating out of 17 reviews, so far.

Start your meal here with parmesan fries roasted in garlic truffle mayo, then chow down on a smoked brisket sandwich topped with coleslaw, and finish off with three deep-fried Oreos dusted with powdered sugar. (You can check out the full menu here.)

House of Kosher



Photo: Asher S./Yelp

Out in Bustleton, wander over to House of Kosher. Located at 9806 Bustleton Ave., the grocery store only stocks kosher items, from meat and fish to prepared foods and ice cream.

House of Kosher is an offshoot of KFM, a wholesale kosher food distributor with a history stretching back to 1954. Within the store there's also kosher sushi and pizza counters where hungry shoppers can find a full lunch or a snack, including freshly baked items like babka cakes and rugelach, a crescent-shaped pastry similar to the French croissant.

So far, the new grocer has earned three five-star reviews on Yelp.

Comfort & Floyd



Photo: Lindsay B./Yelp

Comfort & Floyd is a breakfast and brunch spot that's made its debut at 1301 S. 11th St. in Passyunk Square.

The new restaurant serves breakfast classics like fresh-squeezed orange juice, french toast, home fries, a breakfast sandwich and coffee from Old City Coffee. Lunch options include grilled cheese, tomato soup, kale salad and a burger, with shoofly pie or whole-wheat chocolate chip cookies for dessert.

While it's still early days, Comfort & Floyd's first two reviews both offer five stars.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodline
BUSINESS
Your guide to Philly's top 4 comic book shops
Summer travel heats up despite rising gas prices
Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company
Vintage values: Philly's top 5 spots for antiques
Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct
More Business
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News