BUSINESS

Sprint, T-Mobile to combine, companies announce

(Shutterstock)

Sprint and T-Mobile are trying to combine again.

The companies announced on Sunday that they had agreed to merge.

The combined company would be valued at approximately $146 billion, according to a press release.

The deal would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape, putting the new company in stronger competition with AT&T and Verizon. This could mean higher prices for consumers, as the company would not need to lean on promotions as much to attract customers.

Sprint and T-Mobile have tried to combine before, most recently in October, but the deal was called off.

John Leger, the current Chief Executive Officer of T-Mobile, will serve as the CEO of the combined company. He and Marcelo Claure, the current CEO of Sprint, explained in an announcement video that the new company will have a "broad and deep" nationwide 5G network.

"Verizon and AT&T and Comcast and the others better watch out," Leger said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesst-mobilesprintcellphoneu.s. & world
BUSINESS
Camden residents hopeful as Subaru opens headquarters
Troubleshooters: Dress Disaster & Appliance Nightmare
Get ready to pay more for Amazon Prime
Subway closing 500 stores in U.S.
More Business
Top Stories
Car plunges into Neshaminy Creek, search for driver
Woman struck by car in Deptford, N.J.
Eagles draft rugby player who has no football experience
Report: Bill Cosby says "This is what they wanted"
Woman accused of killing mother, 90, in Bucks Co.
AccuWeather: Cooler And Breezy
SUV passenger killed in crash on I-95 near Walt Whitman Bridge
1 injured in Salem County house fire
Show More
N. Korea to close nuke test site in May, unify time zone
Driver freed after vehicle flips over in Bucks County
1-handed LB Shaquem Griffin joins twin on Seahawks
Shock, laughs as comedian rips into administration at WH Correspondents' dinner
Mexican students allegedly dissolved in acid by rapper
More News