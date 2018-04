Sprint, T-Mobile to combine, companies announce

Sprint and T-Mobile are trying to combine again.The companies announced on Sunday that they had agreed to merge.The combined company would be valued at approximately $146 billion, according to a press release The deal would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape, putting the new company in stronger competition with AT&T and Verizon. This could mean higher prices for consumers, as the company would not need to lean on promotions as much to attract customers.Sprint and T-Mobile have tried to combine before, most recently in October, but the deal was called off.John Leger, the current Chief Executive Officer of T-Mobile, will serve as the CEO of the combined company. He and Marcelo Claure, the current CEO of Sprint, explained in an announcement video that the new company will have a "broad and deep" nationwide 5G network."Verizon and AT&T and Comcast and the others better watch out," Leger said.