Sprint, T-Mobile to combine, companies announce

The companies announced on Sunday that they had agreed to merge.
The combined company would be valued at approximately $146 billion, according to a press release.
The deal would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape, putting the new company in stronger competition with AT&T and Verizon. This could mean higher prices for consumers, as the company would not need to lean on promotions as much to attract customers.
Sprint and T-Mobile have tried to combine before, most recently in October, but the deal was called off.
John Leger, the current Chief Executive Officer of T-Mobile, will serve as the CEO of the combined company. He and Marcelo Claure, the current CEO of Sprint, explained in an announcement video that the new company will have a "broad and deep" nationwide 5G network.
"Verizon and AT&T and Comcast and the others better watch out," Leger said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.