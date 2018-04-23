SUPREME COURT

Supreme Court sides with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake

In this April 23, 2018 file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/Jessica Gresko)

WASHINGTON --
The Supreme Court ruled narrowly Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. But the court is not deciding the big issue in the case, whether a business can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gay and lesbian people.

The justices' limited ruling turned on what the court described as anti-religious bias on the Colorado Civil Rights Commission when it ruled against baker Jack Phillips. The justices voted 7-2 that the commission violated Phillips' rights under the First Amendment.

Justice Anthony Kennedy said in his majority opinion that the issue "must await further elaboration." Appeals in similar cases are pending, including one at the Supreme Court from a florist who didn't want to provide flowers for a same-sex wedding.

The same-sex couple at the heart of the case, Charlie Craig and Dave Mullins, complained to the Colorado commission in 2012 after they visited Phillips' shop in suburban Denver and the baker quickly told them he would not create a cake for a same-sex wedding.

Colorado law prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, and the commission concluded that Phillips' refusal violated the law. Colorado state courts upheld the determination.

But when the justices heard arguments in December, Kennedy was plainly bothered by comments by a commission member. The commissioner seemed "neither tolerant nor respectful of Mr. Phillips' religious beliefs," Kennedy said in December.

That same sentiment suffused his opinion on Monday. "The commission's hostility was inconsistent with the First Amendment's guarantee that our laws be applied in a manner that is neutral toward religion," he wrote.

Liberal justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan joined the conservative justices in the outcome. Kagan wrote separately to emphasize the limited ruling.

Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor dissented.

EMBED More News Videos

Supreme Court takes on new clash of gay rights, religion: Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at noon on June 26, 2017.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessu.s. & worldsupreme courtgay marriagesame sex marriage
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPREME COURT
Ginsburg plans to stay on Supreme Court until age 90
What to expect in the Supreme Court confirmation battle
Trump nominates Kavanaugh for Supreme Court
Key GOP senator won't support SCOTUS nom opposed to Roe v. Wade
Justice Anthony Kennedy to retire from Supreme Court
More supreme court
BUSINESS
Your guide to Philly's top 4 comic book shops
Summer travel heats up despite rising gas prices
Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company
Vintage values: Philly's top 5 spots for antiques
Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct
More Business
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
More News