From Geoffrey to Kids "R" Us: Toys "R" Us through the years

A woman walks in a parking lot of a Toys R Us store, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Wayne, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
NEW YORK --
Toys "R" Us, which will liquidate its stores, traces its origins back 70 years to a single baby furniture store. Here's a look at Toys "R" Us through the years:

-1948: Toys "R" Us founder Charles Lazarus opens Children's Bargain Town, a baby furniture store, in Washington, D.C.

-1957: First Toys "R" Us store is opened.

-1965: Geoffrey the giraffe becomes the company's mascot. He appears in his first TV ad in 1973. The company sells stuffed animals, Lego sets and figurines in Geoffrey's likeness.

-1978: Toys "R" Us becomes a public company.

-1983: Kids "R" Us opens, selling children's clothing. It had a 20-year run before all 146 stores were closed in 2003.
-1996: Babies "R" Us is born, selling diapers, cribs and car seats. There were more than 200 Babies "R" Us stores as of last year.

-1998: The ToysRUs.com website is launched.

-2005: The company is bought by three private equity firms and taken private.

-2007: Toys "R" Us buys well-known New York toy store FAO Schwarz. It closes the store in 2015 and sells the brand a year later.

-2015: Toys "R" Us closes its flagship store in New York's Times Square, which had a 60-foot Ferris wheel, after 14 years.

-2017: Toys "R" Us files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
