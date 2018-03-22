Toys 'R' Us begins liquidation sale

Toys 'R' Us begins a massive sale Thursday as it prepares to close its doors for good.
The retalier will slash prices on everything in the store including toys, baby gear, and even diapers.
But there won't be discounts on your discount: coupons will not be honored.
However, if you have a gift card, those will be honored, but only until April 20th.
Toys 'R' Us hopes these steep discounts will help them clear the shelves by May.
Experts say consumers should still compare prices to make sure they are getting the best deal.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps