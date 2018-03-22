TOYS R US

Toys 'R' Us begins liquidation sale

Toys 'R' Us begins liquidation sale. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 22, 2018. (WPVI)



Toys 'R' Us begins a massive sale Thursday as it prepares to close its doors for good.

The retalier will slash prices on everything in the store including toys, baby gear, and even diapers.

Toys "R" Us plans to liquidate all 740 US stores. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 4:30pm on March 15, 2018.



But there won't be discounts on your discount: coupons will not be honored.

However, if you have a gift card, those will be honored, but only until April 20th.

KB Toys may return in Toys 'R' Us absence
Just as many were getting nostalgic over the loss of Toys 'R' Us, a toy store of yesteryear may be making a comeback.

Toys 'R' Us hopes these steep discounts will help them clear the shelves by May.

Experts say consumers should still compare prices to make sure they are getting the best deal.

