TOYS R US

Toys "R" Us founder Charles Lazarus dies

EMBED </>More Videos

Take a walk down memory lane with these fast facts about Toys "R" Us. (Jacques M. Chenet/Corbis via Getty Images)

WAYNE, N.J. --
Toys "R" Us founder Charles Lazarus has died as the iconic toy store he founded decades ago prepares to liquidate, the company announced Thursday.

"There have been many sad moments for Toys'R'Us in recent weeks, and none more heartbreaking than today's news about the passing of our beloved founder, Charles Lazarus," the company said in a tweet, adding that its thoughts and prayers are with Lazarus' family.


Lazarus founded a furniture store, the forerunner to the toy chain, in 1948. His death comes just a week after the company announced plans to shutter its domestic operation after a "devastating" performance during the critical holiday retail season.

The closing of the company's 740 U.S. stores, which employ more than 30,000 people, over the coming months will finalize the downfall of the chain that succumbed to heavy debt and relentless trends that undercut its business, from online shopping to mobile games.

PHOTOS: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businesstoys r usu.s. & worldretailshopping
TOYS R US
Spokesperson: Toys 'R' Us liquidation delayed, likely to start Friday
Bratz dolls CEO leads effort to save Toys 'R' Us
Toys "R" Us plans to liquidate all 740 US stores
How long you've got to use Toys 'R' Us gift cards
More toys r us
BUSINESS
Spokesperson: Toys 'R' Us liquidation delayed, likely to start Friday
Bratz dolls CEO leads effort to save Toys 'R' Us
Orbitz: legacy travel booking platform likely hacked
Claire's, the ear-piercing mall chain, files for bankruptcy
More Business
Top Stories
Authorities: No foul play in death of St. Joe's student in Bermuda
Snow totals for 4th nor'easter to hit Philly area
Suspect in deadly Chester hit-and-run surrenders
AccuWeather: Brisk & Chilly Today, Some Melting Snow
Spokesperson: Toys 'R' Us liquidation delayed, likely to start Friday
Tens of thousands without power in South Jersey
Digging out, cleaning up in Pottstown
Bratz dolls CEO leads effort to save Toys 'R' Us
Show More
Cosby wants judge ousted over wife's sex-assault advocacy
John Dowd, lead Trump lawyer in Russia probe, leaves team
TV personality known for playing Bozo the Clown dies at 89
SEPTA on regular schedule except some bus routes
Air travel returning to normal after nor'easter
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Digging out, cleaning up in Pottstown
Eagles fans create Jason Kelce Mummer snowmen
Spokesperson: Toys 'R' Us liquidation delayed, likely to start Friday
More Video