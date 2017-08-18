BUSINESS

Trader Joe's celebrates 50th anniversary with in-store specials

Monrovia-based Trader Joe's is marking its 50th anniversary by offering customers in-store specials this weekend. (Trader Joe's)

MONROVIA, Calif. (WPVI) --
Trader Joe's is marking its 50th anniversary by offering customers in-store specials this weekend.

All Trader Joe's stores nationwide will hold special product tastings and giveaways on Saturday and Sunday to celebrate the milestone. Stores will also offer a limited-edition 50th anniversary reusable bag for 50 cents, according to the company.

Little known fact: It was Trader Joe's who introduced the first reusable bag 40 years ago.

And what about those Hawaiian shirts worn by employees as their trademark attire?

Store workers, dubbed "crew members," sport the brightly colored shirts because the tops add to the friendly and inviting atmosphere and feeling of adventure in the store, the company says.

In 1970, the Fearless Flyer was printed with all of those product stories that are at times fascinating and amusing.
When it was first introduced, customers paid 5 cents for it. The Fearless Flyer is now free, and customers say they're still worth every penny.

The first Trader Joe's store opened on Aug. 25, 1967 in Pasadena, California. The store still remains in operation today.

Trader Joe's has since grown to 467 stores in 41 states and D.C.
