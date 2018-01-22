BUSINESS

'TransPlex' Physical Therapy Opens In Northern Liberties

In need of physical therapy? This new spot has you covered. Located at 1 Brown St. in Northern Liberties, the fresh addition is called TransPlex PT.

This newcomer--which has another location at 5303 Franklin Ave.--specializes in "medical, chiropractic, acupuncture, massage, physical therapy and rehabilitation all under one roof."

The practice focuses on the "rehabilitation of traumatically injured patients," and offers an array of services for those managing pain after sports injuries, auto or workplace accidents, those in need of therapeutic exercise, and primary medical care. (Take a look at available services offered here.)

There's just one review on Yelp thus far, which gives it five stars.

Lawyer Up D., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on January 15th, said: "When you need care for an injury from an auto accident or workers comp, let the people at TransPlex PT take care of you and get you back on your feet quickly and effectively...Dr. Eshleman is one of those doctors you wish you knew when you needed a doctor that really cares about you. "

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: TransPlex PT is open weekdays from 9am-6pm. (It's closed on weekends.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodline
BUSINESS
Your guide to Philly's top 4 comic book shops
Summer travel heats up despite rising gas prices
Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company
Vintage values: Philly's top 5 spots for antiques
Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct
More Business
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News