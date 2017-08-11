BUSINESS

Walmart apologizes for back to school gun sign

(@thisbemesara/Twitter)

Walmart has removed a viral back-to-school banner that seemed to show guns displayed underneath it.

The banner read, "Own the school year like a hero."


Walmart apologized after someone tweeted out the picture from an Evansville, Indiana store.

The company tweeted back saying: "This is definitely NOT okay. We'd never approve of signage displayed in this manner in our stores We're looking into how it happened."



Walmart then went on to say the display was "horrible."

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
businesswalmartgunsu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Applebee's and IHOP to close up to 160 restaurants
Sunoco reaches settlement on pipeline in Pa.
Disney launching streaming service, pulling content off Netflix
Trenton property taxes skyrocket, owners call it unfair
More Business
Top Stories
Man shot outside Target store in NE Phila.; suspect still at large
Action News 9pm LIVE UPDATE
Man killed in police-involved shooting in North Philadelphia
Man accused in costume party rape case pleads guilty in deal
New photos of man being sought in Center City hit-and-run
Judge throws out DJ's case against Taylor Swift
Eagles trade WR Jordan Matthews, draft pick to Bills
Boy made Wildwood City fire chief before he loses eyesight
Show More
Driver claims paint project on Walt Whitman damaged car
What to expect in Philadelphia for the solar eclipse
Charter school under fire after teachers claim no pay
Controversial Margate dune project to resume
Fire at auto repair shop in Crescentville
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NJ newlyweds search for wedding crashing couple
PHOTOS: The Life of Darren 'Dutch' Daulton
Chris Pratt-Anna Faris and more shocking celeb splits
PHOTOS: Storm clouds darken the skies around area
More Photos