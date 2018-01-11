WALMART

Walmart raises starting wages, handing out $1,000 bonuses

EMBED </>More Videos

Walmart raises starting wages. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on January 11, 2018. (Jae C. Hong, File)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. --
Walmart is boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers to $11 an hour, giving a one-time $1,000 cash bonus to eligible employees and expanding its maternity and parental leave benefits.

The retailer said Thursday changes that to its compensation and benefits policy will impact more than a million hourly workers in the U.S., with the wage increase effective next month.

The company is also creating a new benefit to assist employees with adoption expenses.

----------

Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businesswalmartminimum wageemploymentjobsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
WALMART
Twin NBA stars pay off customers' layaway orders at Philly Walmart
Walmart cashier helps man struggling to count change
Walmart.com teams up with upscale Lord & Taylor
Walmart to hold holiday parties for shoppers
More walmart
BUSINESS
Amazon packages discarded rather than delivered in Roxborough
Jeff Bezos now richest person in history
Former Revel casino in Atlantic City is sold
Life Time ditches cable news in gyms
More Business
Top Stories
Armed standoff ends in Gloucester Township
Philadelphia Eagles to play game in London
Suspect arrested after backpack of heroin left at Bensalem school
Dog dies at PetSmart grooming appointment
Fire damages Country Town Diner in Berlin, NJ
Penn student found dead in Calif.; now a homicide case
Route 38 reopens after crash near Cherry Hill Mall
Eminem, Kendrick Lamar headline 2018 Firefly Festival
Show More
Search goes on for Calif. mudslide victims
AccuWeather: Milder Today, Rainy Friday
Gov. Wolf declares a disaster emergency over opioid crisis
Dog rescued from icy pond in Mullica Twp.
High-speed police chase ends with romantic embrace
More News
Top Video
Armed standoff ends in Gloucester Township
Dog rescued from icy pond in Mullica Twp.
Fire damages Country Town Diner in Berlin, NJ
More Video