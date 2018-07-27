Your guide to 3 new Fairmount businesses for tacos, yoga and more

Lumos Yoga & Barre
2001 Green St.
Photo: Lumos Yoga & Barre/Yelp
Lumos Yoga & Barre is a new fitness studio that offers workshops and classes. For those who are unfamiliar, while barre has its origins in ballet, no dance experience is necessary to participate in the studio's classes.
In the Lumos Barre class, participants alternate between standing at the barre and mat-based exercises that consist of low impact and high repetition movements, with small isometric exercises to sculpt arms, abdominals and legs.
Ready for more? The Lumos Intensive Interval Training class is a total body, high-intensity, muscle-toning workout targeted to burn fat and strengthen your core and stabilizer muscles using only body weight and resistance-style training.
With a five-star Yelp rating out of six reviews, Lumos Yoga & Barre has a perfect score so far.
Yelper Tina T. wrote, "This studio provides a great variety of class types and times throughout the week. So far I've taken a Saturday a.m. (Lumos Flow), Sunday a.m. (Lumos Barre) and Monday late p.m. (Starlit Flow) class. Loved all of them and found them to be good workouts without being too challenging."
Rachel C. noted, "The staff and teachers were super friendly and welcoming. The space is gorgeous and I loved how eco-friendly everything is (organic feminine products in the bathrooms, essential oil mat sprays, use of washcloths instead of paper towels, etc.)."
Lumos Yoga & Barre is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, 6 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on Friday, 8:30 a.m.-noon on Saturday, and 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Heffe
1543 Spring Garden St.
Photo: Jacklin A./Yelp
Heffe is a spot to score tacos and other Latin American-inspired cuisine. It was opened following the success of the original Heffe taco stand in Fishtown.
Starters include nachos topped with pork and broccoli rabe, Tijuana poutine, guacamole carne asada fries and more. The restaurant also offers an array of salads, soups, sides and Nutella churros for dessert.
For your main course, check out the Merman tacos with crispy white fish and black bean and pineapple relish; Kracken tacos with fried octopus and chimichurri; or the Willie Make It burrito with spicy beef and chorizo chili.
Heffe currently holds 3.5 stars out of 34 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Jamie N. wrote, "We got two burritos, both really awesome and definitely hit the spot for a post-workout dinner. We also had some snacks, a quesadilla (oh man, on friggin' point) and some chips and guac. All in all, stellar meal."
Jacklin A. noted, "Small, but ample seating upstairs and they have TVs up there, which is great if you want to grab some tacos and kick it with your friends. Everyone was quick with the order and extremely friendly. Everything we had was delicious!"
Heffe is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
The Rabbit Hole
1733 Spring Garden St., Floor 2
Photo: the rabbit hole/Yelp
The Rabbit Hole is a meditation center and yoga spot run by Allee Ashton, a yogi who's studied in ashrams in Nepal, as well as many studios in the U.S., Costa Rica and Peru.
According to its website, the studio offers private, semi-private and corporate yoga classes where the teacher comes to you. The spot is also now offering international yoga retreats in the mountains of Costa Rica.
The Rabbit Hole has a current rating of 4.5 stars out of two reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Maggie G. wrote, "Love the vibe in this space -- it's completely warm, welcoming and peaceful. This studio is an awesome addition to the neighborhood!"
Nicole M. noted, "I have been to two classes at The Rabbit Hole and absolutely loved them! I am fairly new to yoga and did the flowga class both times. The instructor of this class is Kat and she is phenomenal. Every single class, she has been well-prepared with the material and her instruction is very thorough and easy to follow."
The Rabbit Hole is open from 6 a.m.-8:30 p.m. daily.