California hiker rescued after 3 days in the wilderness

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (WPVI) --A fun hike turned into a nightmare for a man, who was forced to survive for three days and two nights in the wilderness, hoping for a rescue.
Roger Dannen and his longtime hiking buddy started out on a trail near Palm Springs, last Wednesday morning.
But they lost the trail in the snow.
Dannen's shoe slipped and he ended up on a sheer rock face.
His hiking partner went to get help while Dannen slowly slid down the precipice.
He found a stream and followed it, and on Friday night, a helicopter spotted him.
"I heard the helicopter, 'I said I got to pull myself up,' so I got up and pulled myself up.
The light shone on me and I said, 'oh my god they found me,'" Dannen said.
Dannen had a fractured shoulder and a lot of scrapes and bruises.
