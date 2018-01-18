California hiker rescued after 3 days in the wilderness

A fun hike turned into a nightmare for a man, who was forced to survive for three days and two nights in the wilderness, hoping for a rescue.Roger Dannen and his longtime hiking buddy started out on a trail near Palm Springs, last Wednesday morning.But they lost the trail in the snow.Dannen's shoe slipped and he ended up on a sheer rock face.His hiking partner went to get help while Dannen slowly slid down the precipice.He found a stream and followed it, and on Friday night, a helicopter spotted him."I heard the helicopter, 'I said I got to pull myself up,' so I got up and pulled myself up.The light shone on me and I said, 'oh my god they found me,'" Dannen said.Dannen had a fractured shoulder and a lot of scrapes and bruises.------