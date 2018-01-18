California hiker rescued after 3 days in the wilderness

California hiker rescued after 3 days in the wilderness. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on January 18, 2018. (WPVI)

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (WPVI) --
A fun hike turned into a nightmare for a man, who was forced to survive for three days and two nights in the wilderness, hoping for a rescue.

Roger Dannen and his longtime hiking buddy started out on a trail near Palm Springs, last Wednesday morning.

But they lost the trail in the snow.

Dannen's shoe slipped and he ended up on a sheer rock face.

His hiking partner went to get help while Dannen slowly slid down the precipice.

He found a stream and followed it, and on Friday night, a helicopter spotted him.

"I heard the helicopter, 'I said I got to pull myself up,' so I got up and pulled myself up.

The light shone on me and I said, 'oh my god they found me,'" Dannen said.

Dannen had a fractured shoulder and a lot of scrapes and bruises.
