Camden babysitter arrested, charged with kidnapping 4 month old boy

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
A babysitter is facing kidnapping charges after a 4-month-old boy was reported missing in Camden, New Jersey.

Nadajia Hill, 22, is charged with Kidnapping and Child Endangerment.

Investigators say the baby was taken into Hill's care Friday night. The child's mother contacted police after failed attempts to reach the babysitter.

Investigators say Hill had taken the baby to Newark using public transportation. She and the child were later located traveling southbound on a New Jersey Transit RiverLine train.

Hill was arrested when the train stopped in Riverside just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The baby was found to be in good health and was returned to his family.

Hill was remanded to the Camden County Jail.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
kidnappingnew jersey newsCamden
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Woman struck, killed by SUV fleeing scene of crash
AccuWeather: Tracking potential snowfall Monday
Trump: Don't believe Pennsylvania Democrat's not a puppet
3 women killed in veterans home standoff helped former service members with PTSD
Vandals damage 8 vehicles in West Philadelphia overnight
Adult, child injured in Port Richmond fire
Daylin Leach offers to return some campaign donations
Days later crews continue to clean up after nor'easter
Show More
Parking lot attendant shot during attempted robbery
Trump's military parade: Period uniforms and aircraft, but no tanks
Driver loses control of vehicle before overturning in Delaware County
Crews continue to restore power after two powerful nor'easters
Man shot and killed inside car in Newark
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
More Photos