CAMDEN, N.J. --Camden police are investigating a fatal stabbing involving a mother and her son.
It happened around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Arthur Avenue and 29th street.
Police said when they arrived they found a 37-year-old woman and her 20-year-old son suffering from stab wounds.
Both were taken to Cooper University Medical Center where the woman was pronounced dead. Her son is listed in critical condition.
The incident remains under investigation.
