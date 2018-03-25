Police: Mother and son involved in stabbing in Camden; mom dies

Mother killed, son injured in Camden stabbing: Walter Perez reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 25, 2018 (WPVI)

CAMDEN, N.J. --
Camden police are investigating a fatal stabbing involving a mother and her son.

It happened around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Arthur Avenue and 29th street.

Police said when they arrived they found a 37-year-old woman and her 20-year-old son suffering from stab wounds.

Camden police investigate double stabbing: Walter Perez reports on Action News at 6 p.m., March 25, 2018



Both were taken to Cooper University Medical Center where the woman was pronounced dead. Her son is listed in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

