At least one person is dead after a car crashed into a home in Franconia Township, Montgomery County.It happened after 12 a.m. Friday on Harleysville Road near Godshall Road.Video from the Action Cam showed a heavily damaged, dark-colored sedan being removed from the scene on a flatbed tow truck.Officials from the Montgomery County Coroner's Office were on the scene.There was no immediate word what led to the crash or whether other people were injured.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com for more information as it becomes available.------