1 dead after car crashes into home in Franconia Township, Pa.

Deadly crash in Franconia Twp.

By
FRANCONIA TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
At least one person is dead after a car crashed into a home in Franconia Township, Montgomery County.

It happened after 12 a.m. Friday on Harleysville Road near Godshall Road.

Video from the Action Cam showed a heavily damaged, dark-colored sedan being removed from the scene on a flatbed tow truck.

Officials from the Montgomery County Coroner's Office were on the scene.

There was no immediate word what led to the crash or whether other people were injured.

