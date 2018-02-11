Car explosion reported outside Northern Liberties club

NORTHERN LIBERTIES (WPVI) --Philadelphia police, including the bomb squad, are investigating an apparent car explosion outside Delilah's club in Northern Liberties.
It happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Spring Garden Street.
Arriving officers and firefighters found a car with a badly damaged hood.
Witnesses in Delilah's told police they heard an explosion and went outside to find the damaged car.
There were no injuries.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps