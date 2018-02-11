Car explosion reported outside Northern Liberties club

Car explosion outside Delilah's club. Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on February 11, 2018. (WPVI)

NORTHERN LIBERTIES (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police, including the bomb squad, are investigating an apparent car explosion outside Delilah's club in Northern Liberties.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Spring Garden Street.

Arriving officers and firefighters found a car with a badly damaged hood.

Witnesses in Delilah's told police they heard an explosion and went outside to find the damaged car.

There were no injuries.

