A car slammed into a church in Eastampton, Burlington County on Friday afternoon.It happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Monmouth Road.The view from Chopper 6 showed a white car that appeared to have hit the corner of the building.There was no immediate word as to how the crash happened.No injuries have been reported.Building inspectors were en route to the church to assess the damage.