Car hits tree, splits in half, killing 2 Tulpehocken High School students

REHRERSBURG, Pa. --
State police say a car struck a tree and split in half in eastern Pennsylvania, killing two high school students.

Police say the car was headed south on Bricker Road when it went out of control at about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in Upper Tulpehocken Township and ended up in two pieces in a marshy meadow.

Eighteen-year-old Sean Orner and 18-year-old Shannon Althouse were pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said both were students at Tulpehocken High School.

The 17-year-old driver told emergency dispatchers that half of the vehicle was missing and he was trapped inside. He was taken to a hospital with injuries described as moderate.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

