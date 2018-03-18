Car kills pedestrian on I-295 in Gloucester County

New Jersey State Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 295 in Gloucester County.Officials said the crash happened just after 9 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near Exit 17 in East Greenwich Township.According to investigators, a pedestrian was either walking or riding a bike on the highway when they were hit and killed by a vehicle. The driver did stop.The northbound lanes of the highway were shut down as police investigate.------