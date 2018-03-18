PEDESTRIAN STRUCK

Car kills pedestrian on I-295 in Gloucester County

EMBED </>More Videos

Pedestrian killed on I-295: Sarah Bloomquist reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 18, 2018 (WPVI)

EAST GREENWICH TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
New Jersey State Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 295 in Gloucester County.

Officials said the crash happened just after 9 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near Exit 17 in East Greenwich Township.

According to investigators, a pedestrian was either walking or riding a bike on the highway when they were hit and killed by a vehicle. The driver did stop.

The northbound lanes of the highway were shut down as police investigate.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newspedestrian struck
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK
Suspect in deadly Radnor hit-and-run surrenders
Pedestrian struck by train on SEPTA's Airport Line
Woman struck, killed by minivan in South Philadelphia
$10,000 reward offered in deadly hit-and-run in Radnor Twp.
More pedestrian struck
Top Stories
Bermuda police searching for missing St. Joe's student
Family IDs woman killed in West Philly shooting
16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico, returns to Allentown
AccuWeather: Dry Monday, Wet Snow Tuesday
Officials responding to possible 'explosion incidents' in Texas
$456M Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania
Little Heroes Gala celebrates children battling serious illness
NAACP: Temple should build stadium in Rittenhouse Square
Show More
Bomb threat cancels The Roots' SXSW concert
Fire forces bride to find new venue on wedding day
Roy Halladay's son pitches perfect inning
AP: Some wanted school shooter committed in 2016
Vladimir Putin wins Russia's presidential election, exit polls suggest
More News
Top Video
16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico, returns to Allentown
Bermuda police searching for missing St. Joe's student
Little Heroes Gala celebrates children battling serious illness
Family IDs woman killed in West Philly shooting
More Video