A driver slammed into the back of a SEPTA bus in Delaware County and had to be pulled from the wreckage.It happened at 1 a.m. Thursday along West Chester Pike at Radnor Drive in Newtown Square.Police say the driver of a dark-colored sedan lost control and rear-ended the bus, then came to rest in front of it.Medics rushed that driver to an area hospital in critical condition.Two passengers were in the SEPTA vehicle, along with the bus driver at the time of the crash.None were seriously injured.Accident investigators were working to determine what caused the driver to lose control.------