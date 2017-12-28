Car slams into SEPTA bus in Newtown Square, Pa.; driver critical

EMBED </>More Videos

Car slams into SEPTA bus in Delco: Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 6:30 a.m. on December 28, 2017. (WPVI)

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (WPVI) --
A driver slammed into the back of a SEPTA bus in Delaware County and had to be pulled from the wreckage.

It happened at 1 a.m. Thursday along West Chester Pike at Radnor Drive in Newtown Square.

Police say the driver of a dark-colored sedan lost control and rear-ended the bus, then came to rest in front of it.

Medics rushed that driver to an area hospital in critical condition.

Two passengers were in the SEPTA vehicle, along with the bus driver at the time of the crash.

None were seriously injured.

Accident investigators were working to determine what caused the driver to lose control.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newstraffic accidentSEPTANewtown Township (Delaware County)
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Sources: 14 year old shot in Phoenixville has died
5 arrests, 1,000 juveniles cause disruption at Cherry Hill Mall
Eagles playoff tickets on sale next week
VIDEO: Frozen fountain at Franklin Square
AccuWeather: Blustery, Bitter Cold Today
Injured hunter rescued on Hawk Island in Delanco
Fire at abandoned church prompts evacuations
Unprecedented security expected in Times Square on New Year's Eve
Show More
Argument leads to gunfire in Newark, Del.
Man shot and killed in New Castle, Del.
Police-involved shooting in Germantown
Two-alarm apartment fire in Princeton
City Ave. hit-and-run caught on video; vehicle found
More News
Top Video
Injured hunter rescued on Hawk Island in Delanco
Fire at abandoned church prompts evacuations
Action News Update
Sources: 14 year old shot in Phoenixville has died
More Video