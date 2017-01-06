6abc Job Listings

Central Ingest and Copy Specialist, ABC OTVS Centralized Traffic Operations
This position will report to the Central Ingest and Copy Manager, will act in the capacity of the Central Ingest and Copy Specialist, and will be accountable for the general success of the ABC OTVS traffic team. As part of this function, the Central Ingest and Copy Specialist should be prepared to embrace training in other traffic functions. The primary responsibilities will be involved with the central ingest and copy process for the team's stations, as well as overall accountability of superior log production across the team. The Copy Specialist will also be expected to work closely with the other teams' specialists, in order to share inventory information, improve standardization, and share best practices. The Copy Specialist may be required to work hours within a range of M-F 8am-830pm EST, as required by the business hours of the market assigned to the specialist. Working with the OCTO team on company initiatives and direction will be required. For more details about this position and to apply, please go online to www.disneycareers.com. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
IT System Administrator
WPVI-TV Philadelphia, a Disney-ABC Owned Station is seeking a IT System Administrator; an individual with a solid technical background in the installation, maintenance, and support of numerous types of systems, Including: Windows file/print/email, servers, workstations and basic infrastructure.
Any candidate must have a proven ability in diagnosing complex systems and be able to identify, troubleshoot and remedy critical on and off-air issues. Excellent communication skills are essential to understand users' requirements and provide training on new systems.
A preferred candidate has a background with project management experience, and an understanding of newsroom computer systems, server-based digital video and audio, non-linear editing, automation, graphics, and their associated software and hardware infrastructure, helpful. ITIL Certification preferred.
The ideal candidate will have several years' experience in Broadcasting providing IT and Engineering support in a fast-paced environment with preferred experience with hands-on understanding of News and On-Air support at a medium to large market television station.
We provide 24/7 support for one of the highest rated stations in the country. Any candidate must be willing to work a schedule that will include early mornings, nights and weekends throughout the year.
Apply online at www.disneycareers.com and mail resume to: WPVI-TV, 4100 City Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19131, Attn: John Chybinski, No phone calls please. EEO/M/F/V/D/SO/GI
No calls, emails or faxes please.
Inventory Specialist, ABC OTVS Centralized Traffic Operations
This position will report to the Inventory and Analytics Manager, will act in the capacity of Inventory Specialist, and will be accountable for the general success of the ABC OTVS traffic team. As part of this function, the Inventory Specialist will be responsible for daily log production, inventory management, preemption of spots, and communication with station sales team on log and inventory information. The Inventory Specialist must also be willing to cross-train within other station departments, including sales, operations, station programming, copy, and promotions. The Inventory Specialist will also be expected to work closely with the other teams' specialists, in order to share inventory information, improve standardization, and share best practices. The Inventory Specialist will work with their team manager and their sales management team to create and generate analytics to help better communicate inventory availability and usage, and other reports as necessary. The Inventory Specialist may be required to work hours within a range of M-F 8am-830pm EST, as required by the business hours of the market assigned to the specialist. Working with the OCTO team on company initiatives and direction will be required. For more details about this position and to apply, please go online to www.disneycareers.com. EEO/F/M/D/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Account Executive - Multi Platform
6abc, the Disney owned market leader in Philadelphia has an outstanding opportunity for an ambitious multi-platform seller to join our local team. Candidates must have a proven track record as a developmental seller with success in generating new revenue for broadcast and digital platforms. Ideal applicant will also be experienced in both agency and direct business negotiations. Candidate must be PC and Mac literate (MS Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Keynote) and well-versed in all aspects of Social Media. Exceptional communication, time management and presentation skills are a must. Candidate should have 5 years of media sales experience. If you have a track record of meeting and exceeding aggressive revenue goals apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com. EEO/F/M/V/D/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Producer
Top-rated station in Top-5 market seeking aggressive, innovative Producer to join the Action News team. We're looking for a go-getter who can assemble highly visual, fast-paced broadcasts with emphasis on live, breaking news. Excellent writing skills required. Working knowledge of non-linear editing a plus. Minimum 3 years line producing experience required. Apply on line at www.disneycareers.com and/or mail resume and DVD/Video link. (no calls, faxes, or e-mails accepted) to:
Anne Giblin
News Business Manager
WPVI-TV
4100 City Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19131
EEO/M/F/V/D/SO/GI
Sales Assistant
WPVI-TV, Philadelphia's # 1 TV station & Disney owned ABC station seeks a sales assistant. Candidate will be responsible for supporting the sales and marketing department. Proficiency in Power Point, Excel Microsoft Word, required. Exceptional organizational and time management skill are a must. Strong written and verbal communication skills are a plus, as well ask knowledge of digital and social media. Ideal candidate will be able to work in a fast paced and high energy environment Apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com. EEO/F/M/V/D/SO/GI
.
Related Topics:
careers6abc jobsabout 6abc
careers6abc jobsabout 6abc