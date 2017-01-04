Today, we say goodbye to Monroe Kimo Barrick after 42 years of taking great pictures for Action News. Thanks Kimo. pic.twitter.com/xbndfEty9w — Jim Gardner (@Jim_Gardner) January 4, 2017

Photographer and video journalist Monroe "Kimo" Barrick said goodbye Wednesday after 42 years here at Action News.We tell stories with pictures, this being television and all, and nobody has done it better than Kimo.And nobody has brought more passion to his work, or more commitment to excellence than Kimo.But many of us will miss his daily companionship and unique humor most of all.Many of the Action News team have taken to social media to express their thanks to Kimo: