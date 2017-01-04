CAREERS

Action News photographer Monroe 'Kimo' Barrick retires after 42 years

EMBED </>More News Videos

Photographer and video journalist Monroe "Kimo" Barrick said goodbye Wednesday after 42 years here at Action News. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Photographer and video journalist Monroe "Kimo" Barrick said goodbye Wednesday after 42 years here at Action News.

We tell stories with pictures, this being television and all, and nobody has done it better than Kimo.

And nobody has brought more passion to his work, or more commitment to excellence than Kimo.

But many of us will miss his daily companionship and unique humor most of all.

Many of the Action News team have taken to social media to express their thanks to Kimo:

Related Topics:
careers6abcretirement
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CAREERS
Finland gives 2,000 citizens guaranteed income
6abc Job Listings
Man posing as delivery person in SF hides resume in box of donuts
Aramark moves HQ closer to Schuylkill River
More Careers
Top Stories
Macy's to close 68 stores, 4 in Philadelphia area
AccuWeather: Temperatures Crash, Friday Morning Snow
Death of girl, 8, under investigation in Camden County
46 injured in SEPTA trolley collision
SEPTA driver convicted in deadly Glenside bus crash
Teen critically injured in shooting at Chester park
Man riding dirt bike struck by tractor trailer in Wilmington
Show More
AP: Biden plans University of Delaware partnership
NJ man accused of wife's murder appears in court
Police: Philadelphia woman making threats against Pa. Lottery
Hazmat investigation in Manayunk
Woman finds boyfriend shot dead in Holmesburg apartment
More News
Top Video
Woman finds boyfriend shot dead in Holmesburg apartment
Action News Update
SUV slams into school bus in Northeast Philadelphia
Philly beverage tax-funded Pre-K program begins
More Video