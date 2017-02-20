Career fair in King of Prussia on Tuesday, Feb. 21

Job-seekers, take note!A career fair is coming to King of Prussia on Tuesday, February 21.It will be held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel Valley Forge from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.Jobs being offered include:Occupational Therapist, Speech Language Pathologist, Physical Therapist, RN, LPN, CNA, Home Health Aides, Financial Services Rep, Medical Assistants, Medical Receptionist, Registered Nurses, Administrative Assistants, Patient Services RepFood Service Workers, Housekeepers & Floor Tech, Branch Sales Managers, Police Officers, Dispatchers,Marketing, Retail Store Associates, Managers, TSR Technical Support, U.S. Border Patrol Agents, Customs and Border Protection Officers, U.S. Air Interdiction Agent, U.S. Marine Interdiction Agent, Energy Advisers, Traffic Controller Flagger and many more.------