CAREERS

Lowe's and Home Depot plan to hire seasonal workers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Lowe's and Home Depot plan on hiring thousands of workers to fill seasonal jobs as the spring and summer rush approaches.

Mooresville, North Carolina-based Lowe's Cos. plans to hire more than 53,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal workers to meet demand at its more than 1,700 stores in the U.S. It will hold a hiring event Feb. 21 at its locations throughout the U.S., from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Atlanta-based The Home Depot Inc. plans to hire over 80,000 seasonal workers at its more than 2,280 stores, including 1,500 in Philadelphia.

The company on Wednesday unveiled a new app that allows job-seekers to self-schedule an interview. The tool has been in pilot testing since November.

Lowe's employs nearly 250,000 people across the U.S., while Home Depot employs more than 400,000 people.

FOR MORE:
Home Depot jobs: careers.homedepot.com or text HOMEDEPOT to 52270.
Lowe's jobs: careers.lowes.com
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps

Related Topics:
careersphilly newsjobshome depotLowesCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
6abc Job Listings
Polish up your social media accounts before your next job search
New Jersey among states hiking minimum wage in 2018
Highest-paying jobs you can land without a degree
More Careers
Top Stories
UDel student robbed at gunpoint on campus
Bill Haas, Luke Wilson involved in deadly crash
NSA: Several hospitalized after vehicle tried to enter
17-year-old critically injured in West Phila. shooting
Dave Chappelle to host Roots Picnic at Festival Pier
Video shows West Philly purse snatching suspect
School bus crash in Logan; 2 students hospitalized
DA: Merck chemist stole, dumped potassium cyanide
Show More
USDA proposes replacing food stamps with delivery service, added work requirements
Patient brokering: Making profit off opioid addiction
AccuWeather: Valentines Day Warm Up
White apologizes for comments on sexual misconduct lawsuit
Shaun White wins 3rd Olympic gold in contest for the ages
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
PHOTOS: Post-game celebrations after Eagles win Super Bowl
PHOTOS: Philly celebrates Super Bowl champion Eagles
More Photos