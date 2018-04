Philadelphia Airport job fair at Liacouras Center

If you're looking for work, Philadelphia International Airport is hiring.Both businesses and government agencies have hundreds of openings.A free job fair runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Liacouras Center on the campus of Temple University in North Philadelphia.Some of the immediate openings include customer service representatives, sales associates, servers, bus operators, and managers.Participating Employers include:Avis Budget GroupChickie's and Pete'sCity of PhiladelphiaDelta Air LinesDFASSEnterprise HoldingsFinish Line, Inc.GAP, Inc.Geno's SteaksGood 2 Go - Grab-N-Go - Food ServiceHertz CorporationHMS HostHudson GroupIDS Integrated Deicing ServicesInMotion EntertainmentJack Duggan's PubKeystone Aerial Surveys, Inc.LidsLSG Sky ChefsMAC CosmeticsMarketplace PHLMarshall Retail GroupMidfield Concession/PCEMinute Suites, LLCNew York Ice Cream Inc. DBA: Jamba Juice,Smashburger, Dunkin Donuts, Brueggers BagelsOTGPA CareerLinkParadies LagardérePhiladelphia Airport MarriottPhiladelphia Fire DepartmentPhiladelphia Police DepartmentPhilly Pretzel FactoryPiedmont Airlines / American EagleRenaissance Philadelphia Airport HotelSeven Hill, Inc.Southwest AirlinesStarbucksStellar News and GiftsSunglass HutThe Body ShopTransportation Security AdministrationTumiXpresSpaMore Details: http://www.phl.org/Documents/Employment/2018JobFair.pdf ------