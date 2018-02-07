Carson Wentz's engagement shocks little girl

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz announced his engagement to his now fiancé, Maddie.

While most fans were elated, you could hear some hearts breaking all over the Delaware Valley.

"He's going to get married to someone else," says the little girl's mother, Lauren Gibbons.

"No! He is not," says her 4-year-old daughter.

"Not you," replies her mother.

"You?" the little girls asks.

"Not me."

"Grandmom?"

"No, his girlfriend."

She keeps saying, "Really though?"

The little girl simply cannot believe Wentz would marry someone else other than her, her mom, or her grandma. The tears lasted about 90 minutes.

