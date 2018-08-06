Center City stabbing suspect released, now on house arrest

The 20-year-old man charged in the stabbing death of a real estate developer in Center City Philadelphia has been released from prison.Court documents show Michael White is now on house arrest as he awaits trial.White is accused of stabbing 37-year-old Sean Schellenger on July 12th, just blocks from Rittenhouse Square.Just last week, charges against White, who was originally held without bail, were downgraded to third degree murder and manslaughter.-----