Dessa Williams was overcome with emotion this morning as she recalled the gut-wrenching scene outside her home in West Philadelphia last night.Shortly after 11 p.m., she heard the sounds of a violent collision at 63rd and Callowhill streets."It just didn't look good," said Williams. "I saw a vehicle at the light and somebody was screaming. There's a baby on the ground. There's a baby on the ground."She said saw a 6 year-old-boy, face down on the pavement, and a 26-year-old man a short distance away on the ground, his leg had been severed.The man and child had been riding a mini dirt bike south on 63rd Street when the driver of a Jeep Compass traveling north made a left turn and crashed right into them.The man was rushed to Lankenau Hospital. The child was pronounced dead a short time later at CHOP.The Jeep driver was taken into custody."At this time, charges are pending because we have further investigation to do," said Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Overwise. "However, the driver of the Jeep Compass was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI."Police explained that the mini dirt bike was very low to the ground and had no lights. Such mini dirt bikes are not legal on the streets of Philadelphia and police say they are consistently a problem."It's illegal to ride it on the street. Period," said Overwise. "It should be on a dirt path or some other safe area and they should have a helmet on."Williams can think only of the little boy who lost his life."That's somebody's baby," said Williams. "We always have the kids out here in the summertime playing. Just to think he won't be here another summer just to ride his bike. It's really emotional."Neighbors said they saw the operator of the dirt bike and the boy together all the time, and he may be the man's girlfriend's child.That man also faces charges including endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person.