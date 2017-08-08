Chester, Pa. on pace to eclipse 2016 murder rate

EMBED </>More Videos

Chester homicide rate on the rise. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on August 7, 2017. (WPVI)

By
CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
Chester, a town with fewer than 40,000 residents, has had more than 20 homicides in 2017, and the year isn't even over.

It's no wonder why residents and community activists are uneasy.

"We're tired of it. We're tired of it," community activist Jonathan Abdur-Rahim King said.

Three shootings happened within 24 hours over the weekend.

"We know drugs are playing a role. Turf, things that people don't own is playing a role, retaliation," Abdur-Rahim King said.

Chester is home to 21 murders so far this year. It is on pace to eclipse last year's 26 total number of homicides.

In fact, of Delaware County's 25 murders, 84% of them happened in Chester.

Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland told Action News Monday night, "Does Philadelphia need to do better? Yes. Does Chicago need to do better? Yes."

Action News pointed out that this is not about those cities.

Mayor Kirkland replied, "Does Chester need to do better? Yes."

Mayor Kirkland, who argues no city is immune to such violence, feels the murder rate is a mere snapshot of a bigger, unspoken problem.

"They focus on the homicide rate, but they don't focus on the guns and ammunition. Why are guns and ammunition so easily accessible? Until we address the big issue, the problem will continue to persist," Mayor Kirkland said.

Some residents argue they're stepping up to stop the violence, but the undercurrent of crime is too strong.

"We're not even all the way in the summer yet. That's very scary. And I hope and pray this kind of nonsense will stop," Abdur-Rahim King said.

Mayor Kirkland said the city is working to start a pilot program that will help track the guns being used in these violent crimes. His office is hoping to get state approved funds for that initiative.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newshomicideshootingmurderChester
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
VIDEO shows police-involved shooting in North Phila.
Person jumps to escape house fire; body found inside
3 cars collide on Roosevelt Blvd. in Olney
AccuWeather: Linger Showers Tonight, Sun Returns Tuesday
Flash flooding in Del. Valley, possible tornado in Maryland
Lakes of Margate: Mayor says "crown jewel" taken away
Sketch released of Haddon Twp. attempted luring suspect
Trash truck causes mess in parking lot of NJ apartments
Show More
Police seek ATV rider who struck 2 officers
Arkansas inmates take control of part of prison, hold officers
Phillies, sports world remember Darren Daulton
Daulton legacy: Fighting brain cancer, helping others with it
Prosecutor: Woman murdered partner in Mt. Holly home
More News
Top Video
VIDEO shows police-involved shooting in North Phila.
Person jumps to escape house fire; body found inside
Working the inner thighs - Today's Tip
AccuWeather: Linger Showers Tonight, Sun Returns Tuesday
More Video